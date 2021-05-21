New sign goes up at Brazil American Legion

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- A piece of history is being brought back to life.

The American Legion Post 2 in Brazil has hung a new sign.

The Legion tells News 10 that this sign is from 1947. The group says it has been in storage. It's one of few in the county.

American Legion Post 2 Commander, Michael Caputo, tells News 10 he hopes this will bring back positive memories for past officers.

"This is a dedication to our history and really to a lot of the people who have spent years in serving our community and our post. This is really for them," Caputo said.

Caputo adds that the Legion is solely run by volunteers and wants to thank everyone who helped with the sign.

The American Legion is hosting the official lighting of the sign on Saturday, May 22nd. That will be at 9 P.M.