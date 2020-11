MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - If you are looking to make some changes to your vehicle or get rid of unwanted dents - a new location opened in Marshall, Illinois.

Erase a Dentent, Dent Tint kand Details has opened shop for car dent repairs as well as a full detail shop and window tenting service.

The owner told us he's excited to have his own place to work.

The shop is open from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. You'll find the business on Vine Street in Marshall.