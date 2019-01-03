Clear

New sheriff brings change to Knox county

Sheriff Doug Vantlin has announced some changes to the way the Sheriff's department operates.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday afternoon sheriff Doug Vantlin took his oath of office in superior court. Thursday morning Vantlin was back for a commissioner's meeting and he's already getting to work. Vantlin was requesting a change to deputies' hours.

Vantlin explains, "Presently we're working both the jail staff and the road deputies are working four ten hour days and they're off four days. We're going to increase it to twelve-hour shifts. It's not going to be four on four off anymore. The days are going to be different."

Vantlin says the change will create a day shift and a night shift for deputies.

Vantlin says, "It's going to help get more coverage. We're able to put more guys out especially on the night shift this way. "

Vantlin's next order of business is assigning a deputy to every town in the county.

Vantlin explains, "It's just to get the people, to let the people see the deputies. Get to know the deputies. And like I said it's the liaison between them and us. Instead of trying to hunt down a phone number and wait for somebody to return their call they can call that deputy and say hey we've got a problem."

Vantlin hopes to have more communication with the community. That includes plans of making a department Facebook page.

Vantlin says, "Just get information out to the public. That's just one way. I know facebook as we all know is a big thing now or has been for years and we want to get on board with that."

The page would allow residents to reach out to the department. Vantlin also hopes to release information on the social media platform. All in hopes of having a stronger relationship with the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

Image

State Trooper involved in shooting from Wabash Valley

Image

100 Women Who Care donation

Image

Personal mission statement speaker

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A new sheriff suits up in Knox County

Image

Are animal shelter returns up this year?

Image

Man arrested after 18-year warrant

Image

More information released on Greene County man arrested after standoff

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts