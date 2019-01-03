New sheriff brings change to Knox county

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday afternoon sheriff Doug Vantlin took his oath of office in superior court. Thursday morning Vantlin was back for a commissioner's meeting and he's already getting to work. Vantlin was requesting a change to deputies' hours.

Vantlin explains, "Presently we're working both the jail staff and the road deputies are working four ten hour days and they're off four days. We're going to increase it to twelve-hour shifts. It's not going to be four on four off anymore. The days are going to be different."

Vantlin says the change will create a day shift and a night shift for deputies.

Vantlin says, "It's going to help get more coverage. We're able to put more guys out especially on the night shift this way. "

Vantlin's next order of business is assigning a deputy to every town in the county.

Vantlin explains, "It's just to get the people, to let the people see the deputies. Get to know the deputies. And like I said it's the liaison between them and us. Instead of trying to hunt down a phone number and wait for somebody to return their call they can call that deputy and say hey we've got a problem."

Vantlin hopes to have more communication with the community. That includes plans of making a department Facebook page.

Vantlin says, "Just get information out to the public. That's just one way. I know facebook as we all know is a big thing now or has been for years and we want to get on board with that."

The page would allow residents to reach out to the department. Vantlin also hopes to release information on the social media platform. All in hopes of having a stronger relationship with the community.