New sensory path added at a local school to help students focus throughout the day

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at a local elementary school are getting some fun time outside of the classroom.

It's all thanks to a new sensory path that's been added to the Carlisle Elementary and Junior High School.

Teachers at Carlisle Elementary and Junior High School came up with the idea to add a sensory path this summer.

They spent their time outside of the classroom getting things ready.

Teachers said it's all to help their students do better in the classroom.

Jennifer Simpson teaches 2nd grade at Carlisle Elementary and Junior High School.

She saw a video of other schools using a sensory path, and knew her school could benefit from something similar.

"It helps the kids to increase that cognitive functioning and, so often we just get bogged down with the academics stuff all the time. I just thought it would be a great way for our kids to have those little brain breaks," said Simpson.

Simpson isn't the only teacher using the sensory path.

Cindra Hiatt also takes her kids throughout the day to give them a little break.

"The kids of all ages like it. Not just the little ones. Not just kids with autism, all kids like it," said Hiatt.

The path is filled with multiple activities for kids to do.

All of which are proven to help students when it comes to sensory overloads.

Simpson said she loves seeing her kids happy when they start down the sensory path.

"It's special to me to see the kids because this was something that I thought we needed, and I saw and really wanted for our kids. It's just so wonderful to be able to have that idea and see it push through," said Simpson.

The next step, to hopefully expand the sensory path to outside the building.

"We hope in the future that we can get our PTO on board and maybe do one out on our playground," said Hiatt.

"A lot of days it rains, so we can't go out on to the playground equipment. We have to stay on the blacktop area, so to have something like that on the blacktop area for the kids to use would be great," said Simpson.

The parent teacher organization helped make the sensory path possible.

This is the second sensory activity space that's been added to the Southwest School Corporation.