EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A new senior facility is now open in Edgar county, Illinois.

Horizon Health's campus is continuing to grow with a new life center.

It is located on 745 East Court Street in Paris, Illinois.

This center offers a senior care program.

There is a basement that can be used for further expansion.

Seniors will be able to partake in mental health services, group, and individual therapy.