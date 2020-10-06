New screening technology will help local hospital fight COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has new screening technology to help keep patients and staff safe.

Greene County General Hospital is using a thermal imaging system at its front entrance.

It can screen people for a fever.

It is thanks to a partnership with the Crane Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center.

The hospital says the technology keeps staff in their positions because they don't have to manually check temperatures.

"So important to screen people for the fever because we don't want to take the chance of someone having COVID without us knowing," Stacy Burris, from the hospital, said.

The system can detect fever in near real-time. It works on individuals and moving crowds to a distance of about 200 yards.