New scholarship created for ISU students

Some Indiana State University students are getting some extra financial help to continue their education. That's with a new $25,000 scholarship to support students of Latino and Hispanic descent.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 10:11 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Indiana State University students are getting some extra financial help to continue their education. That's with a new $25,000 scholarship to support students of Latino and Hispanic descent.

ISU Trustee Kathy Cabello and her husband created the fund. They hope it will inspire students to continue their education.

Nearly 5% of the students at ISU are Hispanic. School leaders say the university has the most diverse residential student population of any public university in the state.

