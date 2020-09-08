New scam hitting digital wallets, how to protect yourself before it's too late

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Technology is making our lives more convenient especially when it comes to sending and receiving money.

However, these easy apps may increase your chances of scams.

Local law enforcement recently announced an increase in scams on apps like Venmo and Paypal.

We first received word of the scam through the Martin County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police tells us it's an issue that happens far too often.

"People are so trustworthy now and these scammers know how to manipulate the good citizens out here and what they're doing is making them feel trusted and then all of a sudden you're transferring money to them and once you start transferring money to them all of a sudden your money is gone," said Ames.

Here's how it works.

You'll get a message in your digital wallet app. It'll say something like "Oops! can you send that money back?"

Then, in your account you'll notice hundreds of dollars coming in from an unknown account.

Scammers are using stolen credit cards to send you this money.

If you send the money back, they will delete the stolen card and add their own card in its place collecting the money without a trace.

There are ways to avoid these scams and pick up on the red flags.

Never take money from an unknown source. If someone unfamiliar sends you money, send it back. If they refuse, it's likely a scam.

Add additional protection to your account using a pin or two-step verification method.

Stay aware of your transactions and report anything suspicious to local law enforcement.

"Be vigilant about yourself, your person, and your family. If something is going on and it just doesn't seem right, more than likely it's not right and you need to be backing out of that system that you're in or just deleting it totally off of your phone," said Ames.

If something feels off, trust your gut and report it to the police so that they can further investigate.