New safety campaign is keeping local roads safe

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WTHI) - Indiana state troopers are joining police in five other states for a special safety campaign.

The 6-state trooper project runs from Sunday until next Saturday. The primary focus is targeting drivers violating Indiana's "Move Over, Slow Down" law.

Police say you will see an increased presence of troopers on the roads. When passing stopped vehicles, the law requires drivers to move to another lane, or slow down to 10 miles per hour below the speed limit. And, if you ever see reckless drivers, call 911.