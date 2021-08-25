New restaurant ready for customers in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new cafe is open for breakfast (yes, breakfast) in Rosedale.

Comar's Cafe in Rosedale offers breakfast all day long, and yes, they do offer lunch and dinner.

Owners tell us they are excited for this place to be somewhere where people can come to gather.

They also said people could stop in after high school games. The cafe hopes to offer half-price apps during these times.

They will offer daily specials all to make it an affordable place for everyone.

If you want to visit, it is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.