New restaurant plans spring opening on Terre Haute's north side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is set to open on Terre Haute's northside.
Bobby Que's is opening a location on Lafayette Avenue - across from Ritter's. If you drive by, you can already see a banner in place.
You may know the barbeque joint from its food trailer.
Owners hope to open this location in the spring.
