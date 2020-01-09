New restaurant opens in 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business.
It's called Tne Great Giorno.
It's located on Lafayette Avenue in the 12 Points area.
You can enjoy things like pizza, pasta, steak, and seafood.
