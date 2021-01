TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - A new place to eat in Terre Haute is taking off. It'd called the Corsair Cafe.

You'll find it in the terminal building t the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

The owner told us the restaurant is aviation-themed. They offer coffee, hot and cold sandwiches, soups, and salads.

It also features a gift shop that sells pilot supplies and aviation-themed items.

The venue can seat around 70 people. Owners hope to hold events at the cafe in the future.