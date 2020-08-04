New restaurant open for business in Farmersburg

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for a new restaurant - one just opened up in Farmersburg.

The Burgs Cafe is right off of U.S. 41 in Farmersburg. The owner says they have burgers, fries, and tenderloins. A little bit of everything.

Due to the pandemic, cafe owners have limited the building's seating.

The restaurant took about five months of work to be able to open, but the owner says the work was well worth it.

"I'm not in it for the money, I'm in it for the love. I like to see people enjoy my food. So that's what I'm in it for," Eric Couthen said.

The restaurant is open from 11 am to 9 pm, Monday through Saturday.