New restaurant in Terre Haute gives Memorial Day Thank You

TERRE HAUTE , Ind (WTHI) - A new restaurant is giving a little for this Memorial Day before opening to the public.
McAlister's hosted a special luncheon for members of the Veteran’s Affairs of Terre Haute.
It was a way to say thank you to those who have served our country.
McAlister's officially opens to the public Tuesday morning at 10:30 am.
