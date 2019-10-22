TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant and coffee shop has officially opened on Terre Haute's northside.
It's called The Little Bear Coffee Company.
You can find it on the corner of Lafayette and East Haythorne Avenue.
You can learn more on their Facebook page right here.
Related Content
- New restaurant and coffee shop officially opens on Terre Haute's north side
- New wing restaurant set to open soon on Terre Haute's north side
- New coffee shop under construction in Terre Haute
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- Refugee family opens restaurant in Terre Haute
- New grocery store opens on Terre Haute's east side
- New restaurant open for business in downtown Terre Haute
- New sub restaurant confirms plans to open in Terre Haute
- New Terre Haute restaurant set to open next week
- Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location
Scroll for more content...