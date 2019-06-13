Clear

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Terre Haute city council members will get the chance to learn more about a traffic study focused on Eighth and Ninth Streets at a meeting Thursday evening.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city council members will get the chance to learn more about a traffic study focused on Eighth and Ninth Streets at a meeting Thursday evening.

Councilman Todd Nation has been pushing to change Eighth and Ninth from one-way to two-way streets. He says he thinks this will improve traffic flow through downtown.

The West Central Indiana Economic Development District recently completed a traffic study. Based on that report, experts are recommending the streets remain one-way.

Transportation Planner Daniel Wegner says, "Our recommendation would be to keep it the same way unless you want to make significant changes in widening the road. It would be to keep them both one-way and just add a bike lane to them."

A traffic count was done on both streets between Poplar and Hulman Streets. Wegner says he was surprised by how many people travel along the roads each day. He says both Eighth and Ninth Streets saw roughly 3,000 cars a day. He says that level of traffic is one reason why the group is recommending the streets remain one-way. According to Wegner, opening the streets to two-way traffic would not improve traffic flow but could make travel more dangerous.

"There wasn't really much change that would happen if we changed them to two-way streets. The only difference would be that it would be two-way traffic with parking on both sides still which would make it a little dangerous because they're not really wide streets."

Wegner adds there would not be room for a bike lane if the streets were changed to two-way.

