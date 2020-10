TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Valley Rehabilitation and Performance was celebrating its opening. A ribbon-cutting was held on Tuesday afternoon.

The new office is on Ohio Street in Terre Haute.

They provide orthopedic physical therapy as well as sports performance services to the Wabash Valley.

Owners say they are excited to open their office and help the Wabash Valley.

They also offer telehealth services. They've been open to the public for one week.