Clear

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

It's not an easy job and it's not for everybody but six new recruits are ready to help you in your time of need. This, as the community is honoring firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It's not an easy job and it's not for everybody but six new recruits are ready to help you in your time of need. This, as the community is honoring firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

2019 recruits just graduated from the Fire Academy. They will join the ranks of the Terre Haute Fire Department. The training has prepared them to answer your call for help.

Some give their lives answering that call. As the department welcomes new members, the community is honoring thirteen Terre Haute firefighters who have died in service to the community.

A special ceremony was held Saturday to honor their sacrifice. Thirteen names were etched into a stone memorial. That memorial was then dedicated during a ceremony at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says this ensures their names are never forgotten.

"Someone that's given so much for their community and for their department, to give their life, needs to be remembered always."

The local AMVETS post helped to create the memorial.

Another service is happening Sunday at the Police and Fire Museum. The museum is located on the corner of South 8th and Idaho streets. That's happening at 2pm. The public is encouraged to come out and pay respect to fallen heroes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

Image

A Cooler than average weekend ahead

Image

Clay City Pottery Festival kicks off in Goshorn Park

Image

Kona Ice of Terre Haute opens for the season

Image

Wayfinding System Downtown

Image

New Coke bottle unveiled outside of Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification