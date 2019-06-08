New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It's not an easy job and it's not for everybody but six new recruits are ready to help you in your time of need. This, as the community is honoring firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

2019 recruits just graduated from the Fire Academy. They will join the ranks of the Terre Haute Fire Department. The training has prepared them to answer your call for help.

Some give their lives answering that call. As the department welcomes new members, the community is honoring thirteen Terre Haute firefighters who have died in service to the community.

A special ceremony was held Saturday to honor their sacrifice. Thirteen names were etched into a stone memorial. That memorial was then dedicated during a ceremony at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says this ensures their names are never forgotten.

"Someone that's given so much for their community and for their department, to give their life, needs to be remembered always."

The local AMVETS post helped to create the memorial.

Another service is happening Sunday at the Police and Fire Museum. The museum is located on the corner of South 8th and Idaho streets. That's happening at 2pm. The public is encouraged to come out and pay respect to fallen heroes.