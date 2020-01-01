New record for local campaign supporting childhood cancer testing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign raised a record amount of money for the P.S. We Love You Fund in 2019.
Football teams, schools, and community members helped raise $70,602. Donations were taken during football games throughout the season. Money collected through the group goes to precision genomics testing at Riley Hospital for Children. Precision genomics targets therapies based on molecular nuances of patients’ specific cancer tumor.
Patrick Barrett, the son of the founders of the fund, was one of the first Riley patients to participate in the program. The test gives pediatric oncologists the best roadmap of how to treat a child’s cancer.
Insurance often does not cover the cost, which can range from $7,000 to $35,000. According to organizers, Funds raised through the Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign in 2019 will help provide the necessary testing for 19 children, as Riley Hospital For Children covers all but $3,600 per test.
The top fundraising schools in 2019 are as follows:
High School/Collegiate
- South Vermillion High School - $8,790
- Terre Haute North High School - $3,641
- Rose Hulman Institute of Technology - $2,923
- West Vigo High School - $2,558
- Homestead High School - $2,505
- Whiteland High School - $2,500
Elementary/Middle
- St. Patrick’s of the Terre Haute Deanery - $2,515
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School - $1,604
The Vigo County School Corporation in total raised $15,771. 17 area schools participated in the t-shirt sales and fundraising efforts.
Since starting in 2016, the P.S. We Love You Fund has collected more than $325,000. The fund was established in April 2016 to allow families to receive precision genomics testing they wouldn’t have accessed otherwise. This type of highly customized cancer treatment is paramount to successfully treat aggressive or relapsed cancers.
