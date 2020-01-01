Clear

New record for local campaign supporting childhood cancer testing

A local fund for childhood cancer testing had a record-breaking year in 2019 through immense community support.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 12:34 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 12:56 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign raised a record amount of money for the P.S. We Love You Fund in 2019.

Football teams, schools, and community members helped raise $70,602. Donations were taken during football games throughout the season. Money collected through the group goes to precision genomics testing at Riley Hospital for Children. Precision genomics targets therapies based on molecular nuances of patients’ specific cancer tumor.

Patrick Barrett, the son of the founders of the fund, was one of the first Riley patients to participate in the program. The test gives pediatric oncologists the best roadmap of how to treat a child’s cancer.

Insurance often does not cover the cost, which can range from $7,000 to $35,000. According to organizers, Funds raised through the Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign in 2019 will help provide the necessary testing for 19 children, as Riley Hospital For Children covers all but $3,600 per test.

The top fundraising schools in 2019 are as follows:

High School/Collegiate

  • South Vermillion High School - $8,790
  • Terre Haute North High School - $3,641
  • Rose Hulman Institute of Technology - $2,923
  • West Vigo High School - $2,558
  • Homestead High School - $2,505
  • Whiteland High School - $2,500

Elementary/Middle

  • St. Patrick’s of the Terre Haute Deanery - $2,515
  • Woodrow Wilson Middle School - $1,604

The Vigo County School Corporation in total raised $15,771. 17 area schools participated in the t-shirt sales and fundraising efforts.

Since starting in 2016, the P.S. We Love You Fund has collected more than $325,000. The fund was established in April 2016 to allow families to receive precision genomics testing they wouldn’t have accessed otherwise. This type of highly customized cancer treatment is paramount to successfully treat aggressive or relapsed cancers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Warmer air settles in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

A Sober New Year's Eve

Image

Vincennes residents prepare to ring in New Year with the Watermelon Drop

Image

Copper Bar expected to reopen sometime in mid-January

Image

Five years without answers: The anniversary of Marina Boelter's disappearance

Image

Barr-Reeve North Knox

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and cold . Low: 24°

Image

2019 crash statistics

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy with a gusty west wind. High: 36°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans