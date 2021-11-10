New reading program to help students in the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Community members will be able to read to first and second graders in the Wabash Valley.

It's thanks to a new partnership.

United Way of the Wabash Valley is partnering with the Vigo County School Corporation to put on "Reading Neighbors."

The program will aim to improve reading skills, decision-making, and interpersonal skills.

"Reading Neighbors" will launch in January.

The program will be in 114 classrooms in the Vigo County School Corporation.

If you want to volunteer to read to the students, you can volunteer on United Way's website.