New radar display coming to N.W.S. websites

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The National Weather Service is getting a much-needed upgrade to its radar display on their website.

The current radar display is running on technology that hasn't been upgraded in nearly 20 years. The new radar will be interactive and you'll be able to add different layers.

Having a resource like this adds another tool for anyone who needs radar information especially in times of inclement weather.

Sam Lashley with the N.W.S. in Indianapolis explains how this radar will be completely different in a positive way.

"The new radar will update instantaneously. You can get radars from all over the country. You'll be able to zoom into your local area. You can save that specific location in your web browser."

There is a link on their website where you can try out the new radar. The radar will make its debut in mid-December.

You can also click here to go directly to the N.W.S. website page.