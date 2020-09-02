New rabies website launches and gives Hoosiers the opportunity to learn more about this disease

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WWTHI) -- Rabies is a virus carried by wild animals. This can be spread through a bite/scratch to our pets, and to us. Different Indiana departments have come together in order to help make people more aware of this virus.

The Vigo County Health Department tells us that animals like bats, foxes, raccoons, and skunks are the primary carriers of rabies. They also tell me that this time of the year these animals will be out and about more. So, it's important to watch your pets closely.

The Terre Haute Humane Society said there are signs to look out for if you think your pet has been exposed to rabies. For example, your pet could come across slow, it may have a fever, you might notice eating habits changing and vomiting. Overall, look to see if your pet is acting more unusual than normal.

To avoid rabies you need to take all measures you can in order to protect yourself, vaccination being a key factor. Manager of the Humane Society, Sarah Valentine, said, "It's important for them to get vaccinated just because you don't know what other animals that could be in your community may have."

Valentine recommends calling your vet to make sure your pet's rabies vaccination is up-to-date. If they are not up to date you need to make an appointment to get it done as soon as possible.

Sandi Norman, Rabies Program Director, says because pet owners are using vaccinations we don't see many cases of rabies anymore. Although the numbers are low she said, "Rabies is still by and large if you get it a hundred percent fatal disease. so, nobody wants rabies."

If you have more questions about this disease a brand new website just launched. This not only helps the state with tracking for rabies, but it can help you as well.

Indiana state offices have launched a new website. State officials are hoping this will answer a lot of the general questions that people have about the rabies disease. Multiple Indiana state offices came together in order to form this resource.

Rabies program director Sandi Norman says her department gets questions about rabies all the time. She's thankful for the website because, "it's one of our most common questions that comes into this office, and so that we can offer this and can answer a lot of questions."

Another thing Norman wants to remind people of is how they act around wildlife. She said we shouldn't be feeding wildlife or letting them into our homes. We need to let them be. "Wildlife were meant to live in the wild, and they do carry not only rabies, but some other parasites and diseases that we don't want, and that we don't want our pets to get."

The Vigo County Health Department says so far no animals in the area have tested positive for rabies this year.

However, due to animals are starting to be more active outdoors this week the health department sent 3 bats to Indianapolis to get tested for the disease. We are still waiting for the results of those tests.

