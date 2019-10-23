New proposal would charge international exchange students $25,000 in tuition to attend Vigo County high school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County school leaders are giving us more details on a program that could bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to the district.

Earlier this week, we told you about Superintendent Rob Haworth's specific plans to bring money back to the school corporation.

One of those involves a revamped student exchange program.

An exchange program in Vigo County is nothing new, but school leaders are drawing inspiration from another school district to bring in money.

At Kokomo High School, there is an exchange program where each student pays up to $25,000 a year in tuition.

That means if just 25 international students sign up, the school corporation would receive $625,000.

Vigo County School leaders want to do the same thing here. Here's how it would work.

The corporation would find international students through a new position in the school corporation, the Director of Facility Diversity and International Exchange.

They say that a person would oversee the program.

The students would then pay tuition to attend a Vigo County high school.

Haworth discussed repurposing school property for residences for these students.

District leaders say it would be a good thing financially and culturally.

"Also, a way to increase our student's interaction with diverse people and help our students understand the world a little bit more," Bill Riley, the Director of Communications for the school corporation said.

Riley said if it is approved, the district would still be a year or two off from this program happening.