New programs works to help Indiana inmates with mental health care

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new effort to help Hoosier inmates with mental health.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced a series of pilot programs on Friday.

This is launching in Marion and Vanderburgh Counties. They will focus on inmates found incompetent to stand trial, who are awaiting placement in the psychiatric hospital network.

These inmates often wait for bed availability before they can receive competency restoration services.

The pilot programs aim to help resolve cases quicker, by offering services directly to inmates.