WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new initiative will help Hoosier employers build up their workforce.

It's called the Engage Mentoring Program.

The launch happened on Wednesday during a webinar on Zoom.

The Terre Haute and Indiana Chamber of Commerce are partnering in this program. The goal is to help employees develop skills through critical mentoring relationships.

Assistance with career development is available with qualified mentors.