WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students who are gearing up for college will soon see some help.

The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $30,000 to the West Centra. Education Alliance.

It's all to implement a pilot program that works to benefit students. It will help them develop skill sets and create exploratory opportunities for college and career deadlines.

The alliance is looking to begin in the fall.