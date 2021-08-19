New program promotes safe routes to get to this Vigo County school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program for one local elementary school is helping keep kids safe! This new program will encourage students within a one-mile radius of Fuqua Elementary to walk to school.

They have four full weeks of fun to promote the Safe Routes to School Program!

Riverscape received a grant from the State Department of Health to start this program in Terre Haute.

"A survey was mailed to all the students who qualify to walk to school. The school has a one-mile policy. So we asked the school corporation can you send us a list of the kids who are in that mile. So we have their addresses and sent them a letter or survey to see what their barriers were and why they were not walking to school," says consultant to Riverscape Jane Santucci.

Organizers say this program will help build community relationships with students and adults in the community. The principal of Fuqua Elementary school says she is excited to see this new program start.

"We have a great neighborhood around Fuqua and I think for those students to walk to school and be able to appreciate that coming or walking back home. I think sometimes they don't have that opportunity to stop and take notice of what's around them, and I think this program will help them do that."

Local celebrities include the Terre Haute Police Department, ISU's honor students, the Terre Haute Fire Department, and ISU's softball team. They will all take turns each week walking with students to school. Detective Rumsey says it's important for students to see officers in a positive environment.

"Our officers this particular week, I think it's more important that we're being there other than a reason other than something negative," Rumsey told us.

Santucci says this is also a way to get kids active and release some energy before class.

"Coming from the State Department of Health this is all about getting our kids healthier. We all know there's obesity and a lack of activity," Santucci said.

This program will kick off next week with children helping paint gold stars on their sidewalk, it will run through September 17.