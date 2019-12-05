Clear
New program prepares educators to serve deaf/hard of hearing students

At least 2200 Indiana students have deaf and hard of hearing problems.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least 2200 Indiana students have deaf, and hard of hearing, problems.

That's according to state research.

It's also the reason behind a new program at Indiana State University. It's preparing teachers to help students thrive in the classroom.

The State Board of Education approved a licensure program. It caters to teaching the deaf and hard of hearing.

Leaders at the Bayh College of Education say it addresses a nationwide shortage. 

Due to a lack of qualified teachers, leaders say many student needs go unserved.

"There are more and more students with needs that we have to address," said Dean Janet Buckenmeyer, "Here, in the Bayh College of Education, we're working just to make certain that we stay up to date."

ISU is now second, in the state of Indiana, to offer such a program.

Leaders say the process started in 2017, when the state approached ISU about it. Two and a half years later, after extensive research and developing a curriculum, leaders say the state board's recent approval was the final step. 

It's a two year program, mostly based online, with seven courses. Candidates will focus on audiology and strengthening peer mentor relationships. 

"Teachers of the deaf actually have to have a passion," said Director Carol Wetherell, ISU Blumberg Center, "and everyone that I've met, that's been in that field, they have a passion for seeing that individuals, who have a learning impairment, have the ability to learn."

The program starts in January. It's funded through a state grant, called PASS, at the Blumberg Center. 

