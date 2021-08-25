New program offers opportunities to help grow local leaders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program will help local women advance their leadership skills.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Engage Mentoring are partnering for "Project Lead for Women." It's the first pilot opportunity through a pilot program launching in Indiana.

The program offers coaching and mentoring to women. For every person enrolled in the program, Engage Mentoring will provide support for an Ivy Tech student to participate in a similar program.

Lori Danielson is a Business and Leadership Coach, as well as the Terre Haute Market Leader. She says mentoring is all about sharing knowledge. "All of us have some kind of knowledge or experience that's different from one another. When we can bring that together, and really grow the skillset of professionals and women, I think we can advance our businesses, I think we can advance our economy," said Danielson.

There is an enrollment fee of $150 per month, with a one-year commitment required. People who are interested in enrolling can find more information online.