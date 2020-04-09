New program allows food trucks at Indiana rest stops, giving truck drivers more food options

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Truck drivers and essential travelers have reported a lack of food options in the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new program from the Indiana Department of Transportation may help.

The agency is temporarily issuing permits to food trucks to serve at certain rest areas.

That includes the Clear Creek Welcome Center in Vigo County. It's located at mile marker two on I-70.

To apply for one of the permits, click here.