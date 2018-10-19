Clear

New proceedings ordered in power-line land dispute

The Illinois Supreme Court has reversed a ruling that had stopped construction of a massive power line through eastern Illinois.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has reversed a ruling that had stopped construction of a massive power line through eastern Illinois.

The court’s 7-0 ruling Thursday affects 35 Edgar County eminent domain actions by Ameren Transmission Co. to obtain land for the remaining section of a 375-mile cross-state power line.

Justice Bob Thomas’ opinion found that a circuit court did not have jurisdiction when it ruled that landowners were denied due process in the eminent domain procedure. The court ordered new proceedings.

The 30-mile segment of the 345,000-volt line from the town of Kansas to Indiana is the last of nine segments to be installed. The completion date is late 2019.

The case is Ameren Transmission Co. v. Hutchings .

