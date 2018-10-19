New proceedings ordered in power-line land dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has reversed a ruling that had stopped construction of a massive power line through eastern Illinois.

The court’s 7-0 ruling Thursday affects 35 Edgar County eminent domain actions by Ameren Transmission Co. to obtain land for the remaining section of a 375-mile cross-state power line.

Justice Bob Thomas’ opinion found that a circuit court did not have jurisdiction when it ruled that landowners were denied due process in the eminent domain procedure. The court ordered new proceedings.

The 30-mile segment of the 345,000-volt line from the town of Kansas to Indiana is the last of nine segments to be installed. The completion date is late 2019.

___

The case is Ameren Transmission Co. v. Hutchings .