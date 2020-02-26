LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Preschool students will soon be able to walk the halls at Linton-Stockton Elementary.
A preschool program is launching this fall. Students who are on free and reduced lunch will be given priority for the program.
Tuition for these students will be free. If additional spots remain, other students will be able to enroll for a fee.
Children who are four by September 1, 2020, can enroll. School leaders say this is a pre-kindergarten class.
"Well, we certainly want it to be a play-based preschool. The social and emotional skills of our students will be those we'll focus on. The stakes at kindergarten are so high now that we want our students to walk in the door and start learning on day one," Superintendent Kathy Goad said.
The program will be open to 40 students and a morning and afternoon session will be available.
The program will run on a regular school year calendar. It was approved during the school corporation's February board meeting.
Related Content
- New preschool program to launch in Linton this fall
- Reaching young minds before Preschool
- Linton Stockton Challenge Course
- New drama therapy program hosts launch party
- Eastern Greene launches after school meal program
- Holcomb holding off on teacher pay, preschool spending boost
- Preschoolers allegedly punished by standing naked in closet
- UPDATE Missing Linton man located
- Brazil Concert Band performs annual Fall Program
- Indiana governor to launch coding program for female inmates