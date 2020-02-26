New preschool program to launch in Linton this fall

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Preschool students will soon be able to walk the halls at Linton-Stockton Elementary.

A preschool program is launching this fall. Students who are on free and reduced lunch will be given priority for the program.

Tuition for these students will be free. If additional spots remain, other students will be able to enroll for a fee.

Children who are four by September 1, 2020, can enroll. School leaders say this is a pre-kindergarten class.

"Well, we certainly want it to be a play-based preschool. The social and emotional skills of our students will be those we'll focus on. The stakes at kindergarten are so high now that we want our students to walk in the door and start learning on day one," Superintendent Kathy Goad said.

The program will be open to 40 students and a morning and afternoon session will be available.

The program will run on a regular school year calendar. It was approved during the school corporation's February board meeting.