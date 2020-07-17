Clear

New policies for COVID-19 as Vigo County sees its highest one week case increase

A new plan was introduced by Governor Holcomb Wednesday evening. This new plan in place is to help ease back into "normal life" while minding COVID-19 concerns.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- A new plan was introduced by Governor Holcomb Wednesday evening. This new plan in place is to help ease back into "normal life" while minding COVID-19 concerns. 

All across the country, COVID-19 cases are rising.

The center for disease control and prevention says There are more than three million COVID-19 cases nationwide. The Vigo county health department says 29 new cases have been confirmed here in the past four days.

It is important to note that in Vigo County The highest number of cases in one week was 35.

The health department says now is the best time to get tested. Even if you think you have a slight headache or sore throat, these could be signs of COVID-19. 

Right now here in Indiana, we are in stage 4.5 on the back on track Indiana plan. Under the current plan, you can have gatherings of up to 250 people.

As of Wednesday the 15th, that is now slightly changed. The only difference is starting on July 23 you will have to fill out a form in order to have those gatherings.

You will have to fill out the form and then send that form to your local health department. It requires a number of items you must-have for your event including how you are going to social distance with one another.

We spoke with the Vigo County Health Department today to get some background on the form. She says this is brand new information for them as well, but they will be happy to answer any and every question you have. 

She also says, "250 people that's a lot of people, and if the space isn't big enough, you know the closer you are to get
Her the more app it is to pass COVID-19 around. So it's really important that we pay attention and we're doing a really good job at social distancing."

Again this process starts on July 23. 

