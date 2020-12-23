New police chief in Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - For 20 years Kelly Rayhill has been the police chief in Loogootee. This year he decided it was time for someone else to take the reigns. That new leader is chief Jim Floyd.

Mayor Noel Harty says, "It's an exciting opportunity for everyone. Hopefully, our new police chief will stay for 20 years."

Outgoing chief Rayhill will stay in the department serving as assistant chief. Wednesday morning he was there to offer his support to the new boss.

Chief Floyd has worked at the department for 4 and a half years. Before that he worked in various capacities in martin county emergency services.

Floyd "It's a good way to serve. Continue to serve the community. I think there are things that can be done to help improve that service and expand and grow from where we are now."

Loogootee mayor Noel Harty signed the paperwork making the appointment official.

Harty says, "I think he'll just be real good. Really well respected in the community and even prior to me naming him chief I had a lot of people reach out to me and tell me they thought he'd be really good and definitely after the appointment."

Floyd's family and fellow martin county law enforcement colleagues were there to support him.

Now looking to 2021 the new chief says he hopes to carry on what the department has been doing. And to make a few improvements.

Floyd says, "I'm fortunate in the aspect that not a lot needs to be, this is a pretty well ran department. I think there is things on the technological side that we can invest more in. Provide better services to the community."