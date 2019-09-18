New playground unveiled in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new playground was unveiled in southern Indiana on Wednesday morning.
The Vincennes University Community Playground is located in Kimmell Park.
It features slides, swings, and climbing pieces.
The project was funded by the 'Creating Places Program' along with a handful of local sponsors.
