New planes helping future pilots find their place in the sky

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New additions are helping future pilots find their place in the sky.

That's at Hoosier Aviation in Terre Haute.

Two new planes are settling in at the facility.

They are Cirrus SR-20s. The aircrafts are considered as TA, or technical advanced.

Experts say the modern equipment was made simple to entice more people to fly.

"They're more advanced aircraft, which we don't have much around this area," said General Manager Josh Thompson, "Glass cockpit, all digital, most of your airline planes have those kinds of systems in them now."

Thompson says this also allows Hoosier Aviation to offer all training up to Commerical Rating.

If you have an interest in flight training, Hoosier Aviation says there's room for you to learn.

For more information on rates, registration and other inquiries, visit their website.

Hoosier Aviation is not affiliated with Indiana State University. Thompson says they also accept non-ISU students for training.