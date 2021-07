MARSHALL, IL. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, Rosie's Pizzeria had their grand opening in Marshall, Illinois.

The menu has something for everyone, including pasta, sandwiches, salads, and all of the pizza you can eat!

Their hours are as follows:

Sunday - Thursday from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Friday - Saturday from 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

For more information on this new local business, click here.