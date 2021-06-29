New photographer for the Vigo County School Corporation causes frustration from former company

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board announced a new photographer for the district at Monday's board meeting. It led to some frustration from the former company.

Petits & Associates Photography is a locally owned business in Terre Haute. It has worked with the Vigo County School Corporation for nearly a decade. Now a company based in North Carolina will be taking the role as the new school photographers.

The board approved a three year contract with Strawbridge Studio Inc., based in North Carolina. But members of Petits & Associates Photography voiced their concerns.

"We live here, we bank here, we go to church here, we hire all Vigo County graduates," Randy Petit said. "Was it about price was it about service was it about quality was it about commissions was it about local representation or lack of was it personal," Caleb Petit said.

A committee of principals and administrators voted on the new photographer in a formal request for the proposal process. At Monday night's meeting, the board voted. Six members of the board voted to approve the new contract, while one member abstained.

Superintendent Dr. Haworth says he trusts the decision of the committee to support the new company. He also says this was a competitive process and petit photography ultimately did not get the position.

"That can be tough, especially with a local company," he said. "But we do believe we had a transparent process and it led us to a different vendor."

The new company has a three-year contract with the district. After that, it will go through another bidding process.