New partnership will help high school students 'Cross the Finish Line'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new partnership will help high school students build a foundation for the future. It's called "Crossing the Finish Line."

The State of Indiana, Ivy Tech, and Vincennes University are working together to offer classes.

The goal is to accelerate learning or get a career start for high school juniors or seniors.

It's available for students who are close to completing a high-demand credential or the Indian College-Core.

The program will cover things like tuition, fees, and books.

Summer classes start on June 7 at Ivy Tech. Click here to learn more.