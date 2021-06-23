New partnership hopes to bring high tech to Knox County farmers

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now the Wabash Heartland InnovationNetwork has a 10 county program in northern Indiana. When they were looking south, they decided to hook up with the Pantheon business incubator.

Wabash Heartland hopes to build up its program in southern Indiana. The first year will focus on Knox County.

Here's how it works. Wabash heartland works with tech organizations that have new tools for farmers. They then work with the Pantheon to help get those tools in the hands of Knox County farmers.

The first technology is a sensor that goes in a grain bin that allows farmers to monitor conditions inside. Right now 5 farms have signed up. Folks with the pantheon hope to have 10 for the pilot program

Drew Garretson with the Pantheon says, "We're really going to go out and try these technologies out on the farm to see how they benefit our farmers and how they benefit the tech companies. Ultimately we want to attract those companies to here. Into our area as they look to expand their technology."

To reach out about the partnership call: 812-886-1146