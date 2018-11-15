New partnership for Knox County CASA

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Emily Haskins has been with the CASA program for two years. But she has a long history with the organization.

Haskins explains, "My mother, who was an educator in the community, also was a CASA. So she, when the program first formed she went through her training and became a CASA."

Haskins' mother was one of the first handful of volunteers in Knox County. They help represent children in court.

Haskins says, "Everybody's got attorneys. The parents have attorneys. The DCS has attorneys, so the state has an attorney. And then those kids are left just kind of hanging out with not really anybody who's looking directly at them. And that's what CASA does."

The CASA program has operated under Children and Family Services for 30 years. Changes from the state are having an impact.

CASA director Denise Swink says, "Those changes it kind of made us take a step back and look and see the direction that CASA was going. Our growth in our program. Those things together made us decide."

The Knox county court will now manage the program. This change also led to CASA's offices relocating. CASA will soon share space with the Veteran's Affairs office.

Haskins believes the new partnership will help CASA's ability to serve children.

Haskins says, "I think this is a positive move. I think this is a move forward and I think that it is going to put a little more light on the CASA program because our name is going to be out there associated with the court."