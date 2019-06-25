VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance could allow off-highway vehicles on Vigo County roads.
Commissioners approved the first reading this morning.
If passed, it would allow vehicles...like ATVs to be on county roads, however, riders would need to have a valid driver's license, insurance, and be at least 18-years-old.
Their vehicle would also need to be registered with the state.
Commissioner Brenden Kearns said this has been years in the making.
"You're going to have lawbreakers out there no matter what. By getting this ordinance in place, it caters to the responsible users, the people that are doing it right...while it also provides an enforcement mechanism to catch the baddies that are doing stuff they shouldn't be doing," Kearns said.
He told us it would need at least 30 days before it is effective.
In the meantime, Kearns said the county plans to work with the sheriff's office and ATV safety groups to educate the public.
Related Content
- New ordinance could allow ATVs on Vigo County roads
- Sheriff Plasse pushing for Special Events Ordinance in Vigo County
- Vigo County Commissioners pass ordinance involving public pools
- Tool to view Vigo County road closures
- Vigo County road closed starting next week
- Joint collaboration to make sure storm water ordinance in Vigo County is meeting standards
- Work starts on Cook Road bridge in Vigo County
- Vigo County road crews getting set for winter weather event
- Southern Vigo County road to receive higher speed limit
- View Vigo County roads closed by high water