New ordinance could allow ATVs on Vigo County roads

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance could allow off-highway vehicles on Vigo County roads.

Commissioners approved the first reading this morning.

If passed, it would allow vehicles...like ATVs to be on county roads, however, riders would need to have a valid driver's license, insurance, and be at least 18-years-old.

Their vehicle would also need to be registered with the state.

Commissioner Brenden Kearns said this has been years in the making.

"You're going to have lawbreakers out there no matter what. By getting this ordinance in place, it caters to the responsible users, the people that are doing it right...while it also provides an enforcement mechanism to catch the baddies that are doing stuff they shouldn't be doing," Kearns said.

He told us it would need at least 30 days before it is effective.

In the meantime, Kearns said the county plans to work with the sheriff's office and ATV safety groups to educate the public.