Clear

New ordinance could allow ATVs on Vigo County roads

Their vehicle would also need to be registered with the state.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 2:14 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance could allow off-highway vehicles on Vigo County roads.

Commissioners approved the first reading this morning.

If passed, it would allow vehicles...like ATVs to be on county roads, however, riders would need to have a valid driver's license, insurance, and be at least 18-years-old.

Their vehicle would also need to be registered with the state.

Commissioner Brenden Kearns said this has been years in the making.

"You're going to have lawbreakers out there no matter what. By getting this ordinance in place, it caters to the responsible users, the people that are doing it right...while it also provides an enforcement mechanism to catch the baddies that are doing stuff they shouldn't be doing," Kearns said.

He told us it would need at least 30 days before it is effective.

In the meantime, Kearns said the county plans to work with the sheriff's office and ATV safety groups to educate the public.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Nice weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayor: Assistant Police Chief to keep position after DUI arrest

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Volunteers tag 12,000 ducks ahead of Rubber Duck Regatta

Image

Police arrest Terre Haute man for intimidation after alleged gun threat

Image

New downtown museum receives $45,000 facade grant

Image

Group looking for foster grandparents to help area kids

Image

Community response: long-term plans for a homeless shelter in Terre Haute

Image

Driver crashes into tree

Image

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father