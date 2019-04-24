New option for counseling services opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute that are in need of counseling services have a new option.

Coffee Clutch Counseling Services is now open.

It is located on Lafayette Street in Terre Haute.

Coffee Clutch offers substance abuse and mental health services.

News 10 talked with leaders of the organization on Tuesday.

They told us they opened the center to fill a need in the area.

"I don't know anybody who hasn't been touched by substance abuse...whether it is their friends, family members, it just seems like everyone at some point in time has had some sort of touch with substance abuse, and it's going to get worse before it gets better," Rebecca Chambers, the owner of Coffee Clutch said.

Coffee Clutch Services is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.