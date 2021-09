VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can discover Terre Haute's history from home - thanks to a new virtual historical project.

The Vigo County Historical Museum teamed up with Discover Indiana to create a virtual tour of the city's most iconic landmarks.

The online tour includes sites like 12 Points, Memorial Stadium, and the Wabash River.

There are several other online tours for Indiana's historical site on the Discover Indiana website, right here.