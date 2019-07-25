Clear

New on-land Gary casino targeted for opening at end of 2020

The owner of a northwestern Indiana casino is targeting the end of next year to complete its move from Lake Michigan to an on-land location in Gary.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The owner of a northwestern Indiana casino is targeting the end of next year to complete its move from Lake Michigan to an on-land location in Gary.

Executives of Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment say they hope to start construction this year on currently vacant land along Interstate 80/94 and open the new casino on Dec. 31, 2020.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Gary Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the casino project. Spectacle’s plans include building a hotel and parking garage within two or three years.

Spectacle reached a deal this month to switch from the current Majestic Star casino names to Hard Rock Casino Gary. Spectacle vice president John Keeler says Hard Rock’s management of the casino will help it compete with planned new Chicago casinos.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Another sunny day! Still nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bringing history to life: A new virtual exhibit at Candles Holocaust Museum

Image

7.25 Morning Weather

Image

The Kindness Rock Movement

Image

Buy a Blizzard, help a great cause

Image

Local organization starts planning for the holiday season

Image

3rd grade student creates pillows for cancer patients

Image

City and county workers take part in high voltage safety demonstration

Image

#GlitterLikeOaklee

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

'Make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready..' local mother prepares for list

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather