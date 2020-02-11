Clear
New name for disease caused by virus outbreak: COVID-19

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 1:47 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The disease caused by a new virus that emerged late last year in China and has since sickened tens of thousands of people now has an official name: COVID-19.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the World Health Organization said it had decided on the name after consulting with the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Organization for Animal Health.

“We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual, or group of people,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. WHO also wanted a name that was “pronounceable and related to the disease,” he said.

The new name comes from “coronavirus,” the type of virus that causes the disease. Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause the common cold and some more serious diseases, including SARS, which killed 800 in 2002-2003 and the Middle East respiratory syndrome, which continues to cause sporadic cases and is believed to jump to humans from camels.

The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was first identified in late December in the city of Wuhan, in central China. To date, it has infected more than 42,000 people in the country and killed 1,107. Beyond China, the disease has struck 24 countries, causing 393 cases and 1 death, in the Philippines.

Tedros said having a name for the new disease is important to prevent the use of other names that might be stigmatizing.

“It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks,” he said.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

