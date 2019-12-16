From Honey Creek to Haute City Center - Mall leaders unveil name change

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Honey Creek Mall now has a new logo and name. A special press conference was held Monday morning to reveal the changes.

Its new name is The Haute City Center.

Rachel Scott was the winner of the renaming contest. She said she just tossed the idea out there not expecting to win. Scott and others are excited about the future of the mall.

You 'll remember the company that bought the mall, Out of the Box Ventures held a renaming contest.

There were over 1,000 people who participated.

Scott said she used to call the mall "Haute City" when she was younger.

"That's really cool to me just helping rebuild and revamp this whole mall is just an amazing opportunity," said Scott.

You'll see the name change within the next six months.

Some shoppers say it's refreshing to see the mall get revamped.

One man believes this will bring life and stores back through these doors.

"It'll say this is kind of the center and it needs some uplift to it and I think that'll...maybe that's exactly what it needs to make it new again," said Earl Hubbard.

Mall leaders say with the new name, you can expect new businesses. The company hopes to bring in local and national businesses.

They even hope to put a medical center within the mall.