New mural on display in 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's more creativity on display in Terre Haute.

There was a celebration on Thursday for the latest mural in the city. It's an outline of Indiana - filled with flowers.

You'll find it in the 12 Points area.

Shayla Fish is the artist behind the work. She's an artist and an educator.

This was her first work of this kind. Fish says the owners of the building approached her about the project. From there she came up with her own creative vision and researched how to get it done.

"Every day I come down here, there's always something new. New shops are opening. I'm so excited to be part of it, just a little bit. When I drive down the road, I get to see my artwork pop out for everyone," Fish said.

This is the third work completed in the ongoing mini-mural project. Arts Illiana is overseeing the funding through the mayor's office.