New mural, honoring veterans, on the way to downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute, you may notice a new mural in progress.

The mural is on the wall of the Veterans Memorial Museum. Owner Brian Mundell says the mural will honor fallen veterans.

Once the mural is complete, it will be a soldier paying respects to a fallen soldier.

Names from World War I up to the present day will be on plexiglass in front of the mural.

Mundell told us they wanted to do this as a way to honor everyone who has served.

Local artist Becky Hochhalter is working on the mural.